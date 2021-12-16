CORBIN — The Corbin Independent School District started the Test to Stay program on Monday, after the district's Board of Education members approved it during the monthly meeting last week.
The students and staff that are potentially exposed to COVID-19 at school now have the ability to get tested in the mornings for the five days after exposure to stay in school if the test is negative. The students who have been exposed will be required to wear a mask while in school if they have negative tests during those five days.
Grace Health is administering the tests at each school in the district for the students and staff that qualify. Last Thursday, the district's safety director Tom Greer reported that 89 were quarantined due to 18 students who had tested positive for COVID-19, but if the school district had the Test to Stay program, 54 would qualify for the program and would have the ability to remain in school with a negative test.
Board members also addressed supply chain issues being seen in the school cafeterias. The board declared an emergency related to food service inventory purchases. This allows the district to buy from local stores when items are not available from the bid list. The district was having issues getting specific food items, like chicken nuggets, and supplies for meals, like bowls. Now the food service director will be able to purchase foods at local grocery stores if the items are unavailable from the approved bid list.
The board members also approved the 2022-23 school calendar that will see a later start date, with school starting after Labor Day, and longer school days by a few minutes. The district is still getting all the minutes required for the school year.
A multi-purpose athletic facility is also in the future for the Corbin High School campus as the building committee looks to address the fact that the track, cross country, tennis and softball teams have no locker room space of their own as other teams have.
