CORBIN — Citing data received from the Whitley County Health Department, along with feedback from the community and its staff, the Corbin Board of Education passed a motion to delay the start of in-person classes during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening.
Corbin had previously planned to return to in-person classes this Thursday, Oct. 8.
“I know we all want the same thing,” Corbin Superintendent David Cox said to the board and teachers present at the meeting. “We’re not trying to change anybody’s mind about what our ultimate goal is. We all want kids back in school. We all want kids to be in front of the teacher, because we know number one, we’ve got the best teaching staff possible,” he continued. “And we know number two, that’s the way kids learn best.”
Cox said that he had spoken with the director of the Whitley County Health Department, Marcy Rein, almost daily.
“Our current index is 49.2, which is 49.2 cases per 100,000,” Cox explained at the Tuesday meeting. “That’s almost twice what the rate is that the health department says is a safe rate.”
The index is based on a seven-day rolling average. The Whitley County Health Department reported seven new cases Tuesday.
Cox also said that Rein told him that if she were to remove the number of positive cases reported by the University of the Cumberlands, Whitley County would still firmly be a red county.
Cox said that he also spoke with the Anthony Powers, president of Corbin Baptist Health.
“They’re still seeing a continued uptick in our hospital, they get folks from everywhere,” said Cox. “He said the uptick has continued over the past several days.”
Cox said he was informed by a representative he knew at London’s St. Joesph Hospital that the hospital was opening up another area to add additional beds.
“So they’re seeing an uptick, as well,” said Cox.
Those conversations were only a part of the feedback the school board had received, Cox said. He noted that the other part of the feedback, and the biggest part of the feedback they received, came from Corbin’s teachers.
The board sent out a questionnaire survey to teachers with some of the questions regarding any safety concerns they may have with students returning to in-person classes.
“Logically so, there were [concerns],” Cox said on the responses to the questionnaire. “I’m really glad that we got that data. I think that is very good information to have.”
“I don’t know what percentage of folks responded, but talking to the principals, a large number did,” he continued. “Probably more than any survey we’ve ever had, we’ve ever taken with our staff.”
Cox also announced that the school district had started its own COVID-19 dashboard that pertains to just the Corbin school district, and that it will be updated on a daily basis. He said it could be available on the school’s website as early as Friday.
As of Tuesday, Cox said the Corbin school district has had six positive student cases, and said he believes that only one case was active right now. The district has seen four positive staff cases, with three being active.
“That will also be a location where the parents can go and click on a second button, and get the state information, get the color-coded state map and the definition of what each of the colors mean,” Cox added on the upcoming dashboard.
According to the four-color metrics guide created by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) last month, Whitley County is currently listed as a red county. Red counties are those with more than 25 cases per 100,000, and means school districts should move the following week to all-virtual instruction. Sports and all extracurricular activities must be suspended. Board Chair Kim Croley said the Corbin school district would follow the state’s guideline and that it would check and monitor the color-coded guide each Thursday evening to make a determination on the following week’s classes.
“On Thursday night, we have to look at that number, and everyone can look at that same number knowing what that is, and have a general idea of what’s going to happen,” she said. “So if it’s over 25, we will not have school the following week.”
As Tuesday’s meeting was streamed online, the board fielded multiple questions from viewers. One particular commenter asked how it was possible for the school district to allow sports teams to hold practices and games if students weren’t allowed in the classroom.
“I completely understand the question,” Cox said in response. “It’s a very logical question. It’s a question that we put a lot of thought into.”
Cox said that the school district felt like they could offer Corbin’s students sports in a limited capacity to make it safe for Corbin’s student athletes, and that sports brought back a little bit of normalcy for students.
“Most of our fall sports are outdoors,” noted Cox. “That may be mitigated when we get back indoors depending on what the numbers say.” While volleyball is played indoors, Cox said he spoke with Corbin’s athletic director and leaned that volleyball is easier than originally thought to keep students safe while playing.
“They are more than socially distant based on what the CDC guidelines are,” Cox said on volleyball players. He later added, “If you look at our largest sports group, which is our football team, 60 kids, we’ve got 12 coaches, that’s a five-to-one ratio. We don’t have a five-to-one ration in classrooms.”
“In my opinion,” Cox continued, “players and coaches know that any large outbreak within that team will shut them down completely. I tend to believe that they’re being a little more vigilant than they would be if we were in normal circumstances.” Cox said that when asked by a board member what it would take to shut Corbin’s sports down, he said that he replied, “an outbreak.”
“Obviously if we get to a point where it’s not safe, or that we don’t feel like it’s safe then we can close it down,” he said. “But there is a big difference, again I respect your question completely, but there is a big difference between kids in a classroom and kids being outdoors in that environment,” he said to the person who commented.
The school board also passed a motion stating that when the school district is able to return to in-person classes, parents and students would have one of two options. The first would be to continue with virtual only learning. The other would be a hybrid schedule with Monday and Tuesday designated for one group of students and Thursday and Friday for another group of students. Wednesdays would be a virtual learning day for all students.
