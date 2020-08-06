CORBIN — After talking with administrators in each of the schools within the Corbin school district, the Corbin Board of Education voted to move opening days for students to Wednesday, September 9.
The purpose of the Monday night special-called virtual meeting was to evaluate the start date for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Dave Cox said that in early July school board members decided to let the pandemic play out as much as they could in order to try and gain more details in the situation. Anticipating healthy conditions the board approved a start date for August 26.
However Cox said Monday night that since then there has been a bit of a spike.
“We’ve had some numbers go up, and it’s become apparent that all of the schools in the district wanted to exercise the option that the boards gave in the reopening document, changing the schedule—offering parents three options,” he said. “With that, it’s going to cause us quite a bit of time. I’ve got to get those schedules done.”
Additional time will be needed to train teachers to live stream. Cox added that an outside tech company would be coming this week to do an audit to see where the district stands thus far.
“We want to make sure we have time to be at our very best before we start back,” said Cox.
The district has 200 Chromebooks that are backordered and still need time to come in.
By delaying the first day of school by the seven instructional days, Cox said it buys almost two weeks of time for staff to prepare. Students will still get out on May 14 and fall break will stay the same.
This also gives the district time to better analyze what the current health circumstances are going to be by opening day.
Cox said he met with principals and went over the three options and they felt like they could handle them, but just needed more time to prepare.
“As we said in our opening document, the data is constantly changing and the metrics are constantly evolving,” said Board Vice Chair Todd Childers. “We’re doing the best we can based on what we know right now. What we won't know is what’s going to happen between now and then. We may have to make another change, but I think we’re doing the best we can.”
Board member Keith Gibson asked how staff was doing communicating with parents and students who don’t have internet service. Cox said each school is contacting students and guardians with individual phone calls and Cox thinks that matter is being handled very well.
Cox added that parents and students could also expect something in the mail in regards to students' schedules. Additionally he said guardians seemed very pleased with the three choice option.
