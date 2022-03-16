Corbin School of Innovation to perform '101 Dalamatians KIDS'

CORBIN — Disney’s "101 Dalmatians KIDS" is playing at The Corbin School of Innovation in the upstairs campus gymnasium on April 14 at 10 a.m. for students and 6 p.m. for friends, family, and the community.
The high-energy 30-minute musical, designed for elementary school-aged performers, is based on the classic Dodie Smith novel and the beloved Disney films. The grades K-5 cast includes over 20 students from the School of Innovation. Middle school and high school students are also helping with the production.
“This show has been so much fun to work on with our Corbin School of Innovation Montessori students. I love getting to bring the arts to our students and share them with the community. Everyone is working so hard and growing so much. I know this show will just be fantastic," said Lindsay Baker, director.
The community performance is Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door of the School of Innovation at 800 S. Kentucky Ave. for $2 for students and $4 for adults. The show will be held in the Corbin Elementary School Gym. Make plans to join come and see this great show!
