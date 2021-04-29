CORBIN - Starting this fall, the Corbin School of Innovation will provide the only Montessori program for students K-12 in southeastern Kentucky.
“Montessori education is an internationally known program that’s been around for many, many years,” explained Mark Daniels, principal at the Corbin School of Innovation. “It’s designed around parents who want more of an individualized approach with their child’s education. It’s really focused around creativity and exploration, especially with the younger kids.”
Typical Montessori schools have classrooms split into age ranges rather than by grades. It’s not uncommon to have children two or three years apart in age in the same classroom. This allows for younger students to work with older students who may act as mentor for their younger counterparts.
Eventually those older students move on to a different classroom where they become the younger student being mentored by even older students. This peer-to-peer interaction between students allows Montessori instructors to work with students on a more individualized or small-group basis, and allows students more opportunity to direct their own education.
School officials say the advantages of Montessori education include the emphasis of hands-on and independent learning, enhanced social interactions, and a focus on creativity.
Those who teach in Montessori schools say Montessori programs aim to serve a student’s natural love of learning. Daniels said at the elementary-aged level, students will take part in lots of creative projects with the teacher acting as the facilitator.
“We’re very focused on project-based learning,” noted Daniels. “Because you learn more by doing, rather than sitting and getting.”
By the time students get to later middle school and high school levels, they will start becoming involved in career-based programs that enable them to work in apprenticeships and internships, leading to a certification in a chosen pathway.
The Corbin School of Innovation’s Montessori program will offer three pathways for its students: a media pathway that includes film making and communication programs, a business pathway that focuses on operating a businesses and how to create business opportunities for oneself, and a human health services pathway meant for those interested in a career in counseling, social work, and other similar fields.
“What I love best about Montessori is that it challenges us to support a child’s authentic need to grow and become self-reliant,” stated Cari Calico, a soon-to-be certified Montessori Guide with the school. “Our role is to care, observe, and guide the whole child. We want the student to value themselves and the contributions they can give their community as they mature,” she continued. “Montessori is an education in preparation not just for school, but for life.”
Calico is one of four instructors at the Corbin School of Innovation who will be fully certified as Montessori guides when the program starts this fall. One instructor will be certified at the elementary level, another at the middle school level, and two at the high school level.
A Montessori program at the Corbin School of Innovation is a perfect fit says Daniels, who noted that the school already focuses on accelerated learning that offers opportunities with flexible schedules for older students. Daniels said the school was already offering some Montessori-type instruction, and that the Corbin School District has already established Montessori learning at its preschool level.
“I guess in the big spectrum of things, as far as including our entire school district, we’ll have preschool all the way through high school Montessori,” he said.
Registration for the Corbin School of Innovation’s Montessori program is now open. Those interested in enrolling their children or who want more information can visit the school’s website at www.corbininnovate.org. Space in the program is limited.
