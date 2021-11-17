Corbin School of Innovation recognized for positive behavior training

The Corbin School of Innovation was recently visited by Dusty Phelps with the Southeast/South-Central Education Cooperative. He was there to provide an award banner to the school with their PBIS initiatives. PBIS stands for Positive Behavior and Intervention Supports. | Photo contributed

