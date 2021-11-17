The Corbin School of Innovation was recently visited by Dusty Phelps with the Southeast/South-Central Education Cooperative. He was there to provide an award banner to the school with their PBIS initiatives. PBIS stands for Positive Behavior and Intervention Supports. | Photo contributed
Corbin School of Innovation recognized for positive behavior training
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jefferson Warren Noe, died November 4, 2021. Son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Nellie Wilson Noe. Funeral 1 p.m. Thursday at Corbin Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial at McFarland Cemetery.
Randall Wayne Patterson Sr., age 60, of Rockholds, KY, passed away on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, KY. He was born in Bell County and was preceded in death by his son, Jason Harmon; parents, Dempsey Patterson and Addie Mae Edmondson Patterson; siblings, J.…
Jack C. Taylor, 86, formerly of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Jack will always be known as a hardworking and caring family man. He was an exceptional athlete, receiving 1954, high school All-State Honors in both football and basketball by the Courier-J…
Most Popular
Articles
- Thursday crash results in double fatality
- Former Corbin Housing Authority director indicted on more charges
- Gym hallway now has Lady Cardinal history on full display
- The Redhound way: CMS football coach Brent Jackson, a class-act, and proven winner
- STATE CHAMPIONS AGAIN: Corbin Eighth Grade Redhounds repeat as KYMSFA Eighth Grade State Division 2 state champions
- Former SLHS choral director sentenced to serve 5 years; Began serving sentence on Wednesday
- ONE STEP CLOSER: Corbin moves into Class 4A, Region 4 championship with 42-21 win over Lincoln County
- Several file candidacy for Whitley sheriff, jailer
- GETTING TO KNOW.... KSP officer Chris McQueen battling COVID complications seeing improvements; Community raises $3,000 to support family
- BREAKING NEWS: Masks will be optional in Corbin school district starting Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.