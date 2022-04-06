Our dalmatian puppies couldn't be cuter...or more excited for our show! Join the Corbin School of Innovation for "101 Dalmatians KIDS" on April 14 at 6 p.m. in the upstairs campus gymnasium. Admission is $2 for students and $4 for adults. | Photo contributed
Corbin School of Innovation presenting '101 Dalmatians KIDS'
