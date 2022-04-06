Corbin School of Innovation presenting '101 Dalmatians KIDS'

Our dalmatian puppies couldn't be cuter...or more excited for our show! Join the Corbin School of Innovation for "101 Dalmatians KIDS" on April 14 at 6 p.m. in the upstairs campus gymnasium. Admission is $2 for students and $4 for adults. | Photo contributed

