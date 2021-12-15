Students with the Corbin School of Innovation performed in a Christmas play at the Tri-County Cineplex last week. Ms. Baker's Reader's Theater program and Ms. Stansbury's elementary Montessori groups performed "The Nose Glows" for family and friends. Also performing that night was Ms. Chandler's primary Montessori class. | Photos Contributed

