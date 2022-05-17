Corbin School of Innovation celebrates May 2022 graduates

CORBIN -- On Tuesday, May 10, the graduation ceremony for the Corbin School of Innovation was held at Central Baptist Church in Corbin. Cynthia Davis of the Corbin Board of Education oversaw the ceremony which included opening remarks from Mark Daniels, principal of the Corbin School of Innovation, a senior speech from graduate Elle M. Jones, and closing remarks from educator Kelly Mackey. The program director was educator Cari Calico.
The Corbin School of Innovation in partnership with the Corbin High School Aspire program, the Corbin Educational Center, and Kappa Homeschool are honored to announce the May 2022 graduates:
Makayla Faith Bargo, Stacie Kara Blankenship, Logan Matthew Bow, Cameron Bowling, Hunter Brown, Blake Chaffin, Austin Chasteen , Mouhamed Cherif, Yacob Cherif, Devon Alexander Choate, Jesse Daniels, Carleigh Davidson, Zackary Connor Evans, Tyler Wayne Floyd, Autumn Freeman, Jayden Frye, Austin Gabbard, Joshua Gonzales, Mackenzie Gray, Emily Hale, Kayleigh Hall, Cameron Xavier Hart, Dakota Havens, Zachariah Braeden Helton, Rachel Lynn Hill, Reece Hobbs, Whitney Howington, Seth Huff, Lilli Jarrett, Ella M. Jones, Sara Elain King, Madison Taylor Knopp, Noah Camron Issac Lanham, Annabelle Lankford, Blake Martin, Charles Martin, Brooklyn McCloud, Mykenzie McIntyre, Martina Noelle Napier, Raven Partin, Colby Petersen, Emma Potter, Deana Proffitt, Destiny Reese, Makayla Riley, Derek Roark, Liana Robertson, Logan Rudy, Angelina Renee Rusher , Ashleigh Morgan Ryan , Logan Sexton, Makenna L. Slaven, Jasmine Ayesha Smith, Stacia Smith, Stephen Smith, Aubrey Grace Snyder, Lauren Stacy, Harley Strean, Dalton Sturgill, Guy Taranto, Jose Ramon Gonzalez Torres, Kai Turqueza, Reagan White, Nicholas Eugene Wilson, and Madison Wyatt.
"I could not be prouder of these students," Mark Daniels said. "Our programs offer alternative avenues for some students to succeed and everyone has worked hard to be here tonight."
This ceremony marks the 10th year of graduations for the Corbin School of Innovation. The school provides personalized learning and flexible learning for students throughout the state. For more information about the school and enrollment opportunities, please visit www.corbininnovate.org
