Corbin School of Innovation adds Chess Club to give students new opportunity

CORBIN — The Corbin School of Innovation continues to find ways to encourage students to get involved in unique opportunities, as the school has added several new clubs for students to join in.
“We’re just expanding a lot activities here,” said Corbin School of Innovation Principal Mark Daniels.
The hope is that eventually all middle and high school students at the School of Innovation will get involved with a club offered at the school.
“We’re trying to offer some unique opportunities that students can get involved in and hopefully develop an interest in,” Daniels said. “You want them involved in positive activities, something that they can take with them and have an interest in.”
One of the school’s newest additions is the Chess Club, sponsored by Daniels himself. While school was closed during the pandemic, Daniels began looking at the possibility of adding a chess club to the School of Innovation’s growing list of programs.
“I have a big interest in chess,” Daniels said. “I learned when I was 11 or 12—I don’t know how long it’s been but I picked it up and have always loved it. During all the COVID period last year, I was thinking that would be great to have a chess club, a chess organization, so I did some research and there are regional tournaments, state tournaments, championship events and I’m like ‘this would be very, very cool for students to have available to them.’ So, we just cooked it up basically.”
Last week the school hosted its first “club day” where middle and high school students had the opportunity to join any club that may have caught their interest. Daniels said he had no idea what sort of interest there would be in his chess club but was happy to see 10 students attend the club’s first meeting, which was lucky for Daniels because he happened to have five chess boards available for use.
“I had one student who knew a little bit about chess but everybody else were in the beginning category, which made it easier for me to say ‘OK, this is how we’re going to flow,’” he said. “I just went over some basic moves, identified all the chess pieces and said ‘let’s play chess.’”
Though the original idea was for the club to meet just once a month, Daniels hopes the chess club will be able to meet more frequently to get students to where they need to be to compete against other students from other schools.
“Hopefully move toward beyond the beginning stage to where they are able to compete and possibly look at some tournaments that we might be able to take them to,” Daniels said. “It takes practice but that’s the beauty behind chess. It teaches you how to think ahead, how to strategize and plan, so that is the great thing about it. It really makes you think.”
Overall, Daniels hopes that students in the club learn not only how to play chess but take away the fundamentals that come along with learning the game of chess.
“I think with chess, any type of mental exercise like that is great because it lends itself to math and other content areas that we teach and it does, you can just see the mind working,” he said. “You can see them strategizing. Where they may be looking at one play, there multiple plays and one move that you make sets up the other person for what they are going to do.”
