CORBIN -- Following the advice of Gov. Andy Beshear, the Corbin Independent Board of Education voted to close its schools for the next three weeks, with spring break to follow, during the board's regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.
On Thursday, Gov. Beshear asked Kentucky's school districts to close for two weeks beginning Monday.
Corbin Superintendent David Cox announced the school district would follow the advice of the governor, however discussions were had over whether the school district should take off the recommended two weeks or three weeks as Corbin's spring break is one week later than most school district's in the state.
Board members asked teachers, who were in attendance, their thoughts.
Crystal Stidham, a teacher at Corbin Primary School, said the primary school was seeing very low attendance numbers.
"Our attendance has been horrible for the last three and half, four weeks," she said. "We've been in the upper 80s [percentile] with like two days in the 90s," she said.
Cox said board officials had been monitoring the school's attendance and had even thought about closing just Corbin Primary before the Governor's recommendation Thursday. However, the state does not consider illness an emergency and therefore the school district would not have been permitted to just close Corbin Primary.
"I thought in my mind, if we could close you guys for a few days, it would help you out," Cox said to Stidham. "Then you could go a few days after graduation and it would not bother anybody, but we're not allowed to do that."
Cox said school officials and principals met with Janie Keith, Corbin's Food Service Director, to discuss how to ensure students who need meals receive them while the schools are closed.
"We're going to have two locations that we'll disperse meals from," Cox said. "One of them being the primary [school], the other being the elementary, and there were several of us from the central office who would help deliver to summer feeding sites, like the rec. department, the skate park, and things of that nature."
The school district will also have staff at the central office incase a child is missed, parents can call the office and inform them.
It was ultimately decided that Corbin Independent Schools would close for three weeks, with spring break to follow.
The school district will use NTI (non-traditional instructional) days during the time missed. Students will have the option of completing their assignments online or picking up paper packets from the school district's central office.
Further discussion was also had about the school's sports teams and their schedules. However, on Friday the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) announced that it had initiated a dead period on all sports and sport-activities, regardless of season lasting until April 12.
The school board also discussed the purchasing of new uniforms for the school's band. Cox said that whenever a group or team approaches the board for money, they always ask what portion the group is willing to participate and whether the group had performed any fundraising activities.
However, Cox said he didn't have a chance to meet with Jimmy Cornn, Corbin's band director to ask those questions yet, but the uniforms needed to be ordered soon to ensure that the school receives them in time for next season.
Board Member Kim Croley, a former band member and band parent, commended the band's boosters, saying that they are constantly raising money for the band's trips, equipment and competitions.
"The pants for their band uniforms, they have been wearing for 19 years. What other team or group in our school system has worn something for 19 years? And the entire quote to outfit 70 students is $32,000 and some change," Croley said.
The board voted to have Cox do his due diligence in asking Cornn the same questions that would normally be asked.
Cox also announced that a water line break at the middle school had caused the school's water bill to jump from $1,400 a month to $4,600 a month.
Cox wrote a letter to the utility company's board of directors explaining the situation. He said, the utility company wanted to know the school district's average water bill was for the next 12 months.
"My understanding is that they're going to subtract that from what it was, and we'll get a credit back for it, for what the difference was. Which ended up being around $20,000, $22,000 maybe. So, that was very appreciative on our part to the city."
Cox updated the school board on the upcoming auction, where the district plans to sell the old Corbin Elementary and Corbin Intermediate School buildings, along with other surplus items. The auction is still scheduled for 10 a.m. March 21, despite school closings. The auction will be online and in person.
"Hopefully we'll be able to move those buildings at a price to get some of the taxpayer money back and we can put it to good use somehow," Cox said.
In other school board business, board members:
- Approved a field trip request by Corbin High School's Kentucky Junior Historical Society to Asheville, North Carolina April 17-18.
- Approved a trip for Corbin High School's Governor's Cup team to travel to Louisville, Kentucky. The event was originally scheduled for March 14-16. However, those dates are expected to change.
- Approved to set the rates for substitute teacher's as follows: $10/hour for an employee with 64 college hours, but not a bachelor's degree; $18/hour for employees with a bachelor degree; and $25/hour for employee's with a Rank III (or higher) teaching certificate.
- Approved participation in the Non-Traditional Instruction Program with Kentucky Department of Education for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Approved a processing fee for debit/credit card payments for Parent Fee programs (Corbin Preschool and Redhound Enrichment) at $2.95 per transaction.
- Approved to apply for a Fitness Center grant in the amount of $100,000.
- Approved renewal of WRHR-LPFM radio license with the Federal Communications Commission.
- Approved SBDM allocations for 2020-2021 school year.
- Approved the superintendent's recommendation of staying with the same insurance provider for Student Accident Insurance for 2020-2021.
- Approved to participate in the 2020 summer food service program.
- Approved a temporary ban on out-of-state school travel at the superintendent's discretion.
