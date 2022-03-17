Corbin school district taking steps for new athletic facilities

CORBIN—The Corbin Independent School District is getting closer to seeing the upgrade and addition of new athletic facilities for several athletic programs at Corbin High School.
On Tuesday evening, David Jackson with Hacker Brothers Construction updated board of education members on the schematic plans for the updates to the softball and tennis facility at Corbin High School, as well as the addition of a new track/cross country facility.
“It’s really going to be a great impact for a space that is used by the entire community basically 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Jackson told board members.
Currently, softball and tennis share a facility, which includes public restrooms and a concession stand. With the current plans, Jackson said the already existing facility will be renovated to include an addition onto the facility, giving softball and tennis each their own distinct, designated areas, including two locker rooms for each program, restrooms for each program, office space for coaches of each program and storage space.
Jackson said the concessions area will remain mostly as is, as will the public restrooms. The facility will also have some covered porch areas for spectators of softball and tennis.
The plans also call for the addition of a track and cross-country facility, a program that currently doesn’t have their own facility to call home, which will be located beside the softball/tennis facility and softball field, adjacent from the track.
The new facility will include a designated boys and girls locker room, as well as restroom facilities for each locker room, storage space and an office space for coaches.
“It will be nice for a sport to have its own facility,” said board member Todd Childers.
“We have a lot of kids who are going to have something now that didn’t have anything in the past,” said Superintendent Dave Cox, noting that the tennis program was using a garage space in the current softball/tennis facility. “I know I spoke to (CHS Tennis Coach) Curt Hart and we’re very excited about having something for their program as well.”
Cox noted that the board has been working with the coaches of each of these athletic programs on the development of this project to determine what would best fit their needs.
“All of this was generated by meetings we’ve had with the coaches, all the head coaches of these sports and principals as well—all of it is very intentional,” he said.
Board members also heard from a concerned parent during Tuesday’s meeting.
Mike Addison who is a part of the Corbin Baseball Boosters brought up an issue of exposed water pipes at the high school’s baseball stadium.
“My understanding of the issue is, we have some water pipes that are exposed at the baseball stadium,” he said. “Because those water pipes are exposed to the elements, the water cannot be turned on till later in the season or a later time so the pipes don’t burst and not cause an issue.”
Board members told Addison that while they weren’t aware of an issue with the water pipes at the baseball stadium, they assured him that they would look into the issue and find a fix for it as soon as possible.
“There’s an answer to your question—we absolutely will address this problem, that’s a promise,” said Board Chair Kim Croley.
Gary Justice, Dean of Admissions at the University of Pikeville, also spoke to board members about their Teacher Leader Masters Program.
“They have a really awesome opportunity for teachers,” said Croley who had asked Justice to speak to the board about the program during Tuesday’s meeting.
The program, which began in 2015 and has since had 130 graduate from the program, is an online teacher leader masters program offered to teachers in P-12. The program is 10 classes, a total of 30 hours, which Justice said typically takes two years to complete.
Justice noted that those in the program can take advantage of the TEACH grant which pays for $8,000 of the $10,350 tuition cost. The only stipulation is that a teacher must teach in a high-need area, which includes the entire state of Kentucky, for at least four years after completion of the program, otherwise they will be expected to pay back the full amount of tuition.
All textbooks and materials are also provided to those who go through the program.
