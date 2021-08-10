CORBIN—On Thursday, the Corbin Independent Schools Board of Education voted in a special-called meeting to update its guidance regarding COVID-19 safety in schools.
The district is recommending “at this time,” that students, staff and visitors follow the governmental guidelines on masks and COVID-19 safety.
The decision of whether to follow the recommendations will be left to the discretion of the individual or the parents/guardians, a handout given at the meeting stated.
“We are leaving it to everyone’s personal responsibility and decision,” Board Chair Kim Croley said.
Superintendent David Cox noted that the wording “at this time” meant that the district’s guidance could be changed in the future, if needed.
“If something changes, we can (change it),” he said. “That kind of tells everybody that ‘at this time,’ this point in time, this is what we’re going to go with and we can change it.”
“Our hope is that this will suffice for the school year but none of us know what is going to happen,” Croley said.
The district recommended that students, staff and visitors follow the Team Kentucky, Kentucky Public Health and Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services guidelines from July 29 that state:
- masks are recommended for all persons indoors;
- masks should be used on public transportation;
- physical distancing of at least 3 feet is recommended indoors where not everyone is fully vaccinated;
- physical distancing of at least 6 feet is recommended between any unvaccinated persons;
- persons with COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and persons who test positive should self-isolate away from school for 10 days; and
- COVID-19 vaccinations are promoted and encouraged.
The full guidance recommendations can be found at https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/k-12guidance.pdf.
Deva Norvell, a parent, was present during Thursday night’s meeting and voiced her opinion with the board.
“I had prepared a statement but I would just say that I know that you guys have been under immense pressure for 18 month,” Norvell said. “I appreciate you all doing everything you can to get our students back in school. I am not anti-masking in any form or fashion, I am a frontline worker myself. I am pro-choice for masking. I think the parents should have the option—I’m parent choice for that and so I appreciate you guys putting that out there.”
Norvell, who noted she had a 2020 graduate student as well, said she was pleased that the board was "giving a voice" to the parents by allowing them the opportunity to choose whether or not their child wear a mask.
The board also voted to allow the superintendent to come up with an incentive plan to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccinations amongst the district’s employees.
“It’s been suggested, this is just an example, so I’m not offering up anything but it’s been suggested to me that perhaps we do something like we did with attendance,” Cox said. “You do some kind of competition by school and set a benchmark that we would like all schools to get to based on where we’re at now that would show some improvement. Then, whoever made the most improvement, again this is just a suggestion was made and I thought was a good one, whoever exceeds that goal by the most may get a prize or something like that. It may be a lunch, it may be something provided by the board for that particular staff.”
Cox said he would speak with all the school principals to decide what would be the best incentives to offer employees.
