CORBIN — The Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance (KEMI) represents 144 of the 171 school districts across Kentucky. Out of those, Corbin Independent Schools was 1 of 4 schools to receive the 2021 KEMI Destiny Award for their commitment to workplace safety.
According to the KEMI website, the Destiny Award is presented to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control your own destiny.”
The award symbolizes what can be accomplished when organizations work together to improve workplace safety. Policyholders who earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations.
