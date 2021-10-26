CORBIN — Corbin Independent School District implemented a new mask policy on Monday where students and staff are required to wear masks when moving around the school, classroom and all the time on the bus, but masks are optional when seated in their own seat.
The school board members unanimously voted to approve the change in a special-called board meeting Friday evening, noting lower positive COVID-19 numbers in the area. They did specify that masks will continue to be worn if students are working in small groups and while on the bus.
Superintendent Dave Cox said that allowing students the option to unmask while seated will allow for students to be unmasked 80 percent of the time they are in school, and the time they are unmasked is when they are most supervised by adults.
Three parents voiced concern for the mask requirement during the open comments portion of the meeting.
The Corbin Board of Education also approved the creation of a boys and girls wrestling team at the high school as well as creating boys and girls head and assistant coaching positions for the teams.
The board members approved playground projects for Corbin Preschool, Corbin Elementary and Corbin Primary schools through the use of ESSER funds. The ESSER Fund is the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund which is a portion of the funds allotted for the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The ESSER funds, according to Cox, were to promote more outdoor activities. The Corbin Board of Education had requested a committee be made to decide how to use the funds and new playground equipment was part of the list the committee came up with.
"We hadn't updated our playground equipment in quite some time," Cox said. He noted that the Corbin Primary school hadn't had any updates since the third graders joined the school so new and more equipment for the older students was needed. The Corbin Elementary had not had any new updates since moving to the building on Kentucky Street and the preschool wanted to remove some old equipment to replace with some new. Cox said the cost for all three schools new equipment will total around $200,000.
The new equipment should be installed in the early spring.
The board also approved to explore the option of having the school year start after Labor Day for the 2022-23 school year. Cox said that there is a growing interest in beginning school after Labor Day to lengthen the summer vacation.
The school board also approved exploring the option of extending the school day by 25-30 minutes each day this school year so that the school year would end earlier. Cox said that if the school district would extend the day in January 2022, the district could end the school year May 9 instead of the scheduled day of May 20.
No calendar changes or school day changes have been made yet, but will be discussed at future meetings.
In other school board business, the board declared an emergency to replace the boiler at the ATC building, as the district advertised and received no bids. Cox said the district has been trying to replace the boiler for over a year but didn't receive any appropriate bids, with costs being double what they should be. The board approved the superintendent to negotiate with boiler vendors to be able to make the purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.