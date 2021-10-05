CORBIN — The mask requirement at Corbin Independent Schools will stay for at least three more weeks after a special Corbin Board of Education meeting Friday evening where three women in attendance spoke against the mask mandate for their students in the school system.
A public tax hearing was held prior to the special-called board meeting to discuss the proposed tax rates for 2021-2022. The tax rates were then set in the meeting immediately following the hearing at 69.9 cents per $100 of assessed value for tangible property and 69.3 cents per $100 of assessed value for vehicles, which are the same as last year.
The board approved a decrease on the real property tax rate to 68.5 cents per $100 of assessment, which is a decrease of about $8 on a $100,000 assessment.
The mask discussion took a majority of the meeting time as the women questioned the board members about their reasoning for the masks and presented information against wearing them. One parent, Rachel Schell, said she believed they and the board members wanted the same thing in what was best for the children, but said people have different needs and children weren't able to follow the necessary protocols to make mask wearing effective.
Another parent, Melinda Fox, asked why masks were not required at the football game about to take place, yet the students had to wear masks in schools. Fox also pointed to lower COVID numbers for kids, noting the virus was more seriously affecting people 20 years and older.
"Unfortunately this is a virus and viruses are contagious and we are not God," Fox said.
Board member Stephen Mulberry noted that the kids all go back home to those who are 20 years of age and older and all the staff in the schools are of 20 years and older so she might want to take that into consideration.
"They're welcome to wear the masks. Unmask the children," Fox said.
In the end, the board members decided to keep the masks until at least after fall break as Corbin Pediatrics had advised them. Board President Kim Croley also said the district is installing air purifiers in each classroom, but it will take until fall break to get them in each classroom.
The board set the next meeting for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, a week after the school district's fall break. At that meeting, the board will also discuss a Test to Stay program where students who have been exposed to COVID-19 while at school get a chance to test for the virus in the morning with a negative test allowing them to go to school that day. The students who were exposed would have to test in the morning for five days after the exposure with negative tests allowing them to stay in school that day.
Superintendent Dave Cox said that of the 32 kids the district had in quarantine on Friday, if the district had the Test to Stay program, 15 of those would be eligible to do the program.
Grace Health would be administering the Test to Stay program for the district, but the district must keep the mask requirement to be able to offer the program.
The board members will discuss the Test to Stay program at the next meeting to vote on whether to approve it to implement it in the schools.
The board also approved giving vaccinated staff $200 if they are vaccinated by Dec. 1. The Kentucky Department of Education will pay half of the $200 and the district will match.
