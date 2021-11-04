The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted two ribbon cutting ceremonies Wednesday in celebration of the recently renovated Save A Lot stores in Corbin. Located at 1520 Cumberland Falls Hwy. and 1100 Cumberland Gap Parkway (Trademark Shopping Center), the two grocery stores saw renovations to both the interior and exterior of the buildings. In the spirit of the day, Save A Lot shoppers were met with deals and discounts on specific items in celebrating the re-grand opening of the two stores. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Corbin Save A Lot stores celebrate renovations
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sharon K. Stewart, age 60, of Corbin, KY passed away on October 16, 2021 after a long battle with a heart condition. She was a very energetic woman, who loved to cook, travel, and garden. Most of all Sharon loved spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her fat…
Most Popular
Articles
- Forecast calls for warmer, wetter winter
- Corbin school district maintenance worker sues district, coworkers after exploding toilet seat prank
- UPDATE: Whitley Co. Sheriff Shelley to resign; Danny Moses to serve as interim sheriff
- London man wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket bought at Corbin gas station
- Trick-or-treat times in the Tri-County
- Commonwealth Attorney, Whitley County Attorney's offices make united effort to improve efficiency
- Rep. Regina Huff will not seek re-election, endorses Nick Wilson for 82nd District state representative
- A PERFECT 10: Corbin finishes regular season play unbeaten at 10-0 for the first time since 2008
- Nick Wilson officially announces decision to run for State Rep
- Short film filmed in Corbin to appear at Tri-County Cineplex
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.