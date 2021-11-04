The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted two ribbon cutting ceremonies Wednesday in celebration of the recently renovated Save A Lot stores in Corbin. Located at 1520 Cumberland Falls Hwy. and 1100 Cumberland Gap Parkway (Trademark Shopping Center), the two grocery stores saw renovations to both the interior and exterior of the buildings. In the spirit of the day, Save A Lot shoppers were met with deals and discounts on specific items in celebrating the re-grand opening of the two stores. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

