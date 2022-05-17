CORBIN — The third annual Corbin Rod Run is set to kick off the summer with hot rods, street rods, classic cars, trucks, and more at the Corbin Arena on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. Vintage cars and custom vehicles will be on display both in and out of the Arena on the grounds.
A sub-show called the Kentucky Truck Invasion will be at the event and is open to all Chevrolet and GMC, with all years and all models.
Celebrity appearances will include Mike Cockrell and Jerry Benson from the television show "The Moonshiners". Cockrell and Benson will be signing autographs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Automotive and specialty vendors will be set up both inside The Corbin Arena and out on the grounds. A swap meet area is also provided for those hard-to-find parts. Special souvenir T-shirts will be available for both the Corbin Rod Run and the Kentucky Truck Invasion.
Show hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted free under a paying adult. Spectator parking will be free.
Spaces inside of The Corbin Arena are full, however, there are over 1,000 outside spaces for participants. Outside participant registration is $40 for both The Corbin Rod Run and Kentucky Truck Invasion. All registered participants receive two adult passes for both days of the event. Free trailer/hauler parking for all sizes.
The Corbin Rod Run is sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, National Parts Depot and Nsane hot rodz. Kentucky Truck Invasion is presented by Nsane hot rodz and sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, National Parts Depot and Taylor Customs.
These events are produced and promoted by Surfboard Promotion, which features automotive events in the eastern part of the U.S.
