CORBIN - Friday marked the first day of the first ever Corbin Rod Run. Car collectors, enthusiast, and vendors travelled to Corbin's Arena for the car and trade show. Cars were out on display both inside the Arena, and in its parking lot where a live DJ was on-hand providing musical entertainment. The event featured several vendors selling everything from auto parts to car manufacturing memorabilia to President Trump merchandise. The last day of the event will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, children under the age of 5 get in for free. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Corbin Rod Run revs up for first event
