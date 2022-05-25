CORBIN — Forty years ago, Dennis Grove bought a '48 Chevy truck just to see if he could chop the top for 50 bucks.
That '48 Chevy was among over 30 custom cars at the Corbin Arena on Friday for the Corbin Rod Run.
Some classic cars were even in the parking lot where guests could also get fresh chili dogs and a cold drink before walking inside the Arena to see some of the flashier vehicles.
The '48 Chevy with “Pop’s Moonshine Delivery” was never an actual moonshiner’s truck although it has been given the appearance of one. Dennis and his wife Florence Grove came all the way from Alabama to show off their vehicle, which has only been on the road now for four years.
“He chopped the top and suited the doors,” said Florence said. “He did all of the mechanical stuff and our son-in-law painted it.”
The truck also had a ’78 Chevy Truck 292 cubic inch 6 cylinder installed along with a 1984 power steering pump. Dennis also did get to chop the top of his truck by six inches.
Jerry Stamper had a ’54 Mercury for about two years. At the Corbin Rod Run, he had it for sale for $35,000. He’s had other vehicles but sold them as well.
Among Stamper and Coleman’s vehicles, there were also Camaros, Mustangs, and Stingrays.
