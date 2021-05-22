The 2021 Corbin Rod Run and Kentucky Truck Invasion kicked off at the Corbin Arena Friday. The event will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, which started last year, brought out car collectors, enthusiasts, and a variety of vendors. Cars were out on display both inside the Arena and in the parking lot. The event also featured several vendors selling everything from food to auto parts to car manufacturing memorabilia. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Corbin Rod Run continues Saturday at Corbin Arena
