CORBIN — Although this year’s annual Christmas parade will look much different, the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission has been working hard to ensure that community members still have somewhat of a normal holiday season.
“We just want to bring a little Christmas cheer to people,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel.
Because the parade typically draws a big crowd, Kriebel said that social distancing would be impossible if they were to hold the parade like normal, so Corbin Tourism will be hosting a “reverse Christmas parade” beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday where families can enjoy the parade from the safety and comfort of their own vehicles.
“It brings out way too many people,” Kriebel said. “I know I’m walking on a fine line with some of the things I’m doing but (canceling) the parade would be too much. There’s a big difference between 200 people and 2,000.”
Floats will be lined up along one side of Main Street and will remain stationary while a police car will escort vehicles down the other side of Main Street to drive through the parade. The Christmas parade will be free of charge.
Typically, community members can participate in a variety activities to help get them in the holiday spirit before the parade makes its way through downtown such as Santa taking pictures with children in Nibroc Park, but Kriebel said that in order to ensure the safety of everyone, no pre-parade activities will happen this year.
One thing that community members can enjoy beginning the day of the parade though is ice skating. Once again, Corbin Tourism and Downtown Corbin have partnered to provide an ice skating rink and Christmas Village set up in downtown for families to enjoy.
After bringing in ice skating last year, Kriebel said she knew she wanted to provide it for families once again.
“It was huge,” Kriebel said of last year. “I think we did it during Christmas Open House last year for six hours and I want to say we had almost 1,000 people come through. It was insane—people love it and it’s such a great thing.”
Ice skating will begin on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and will be free of charge the day of the parade. The rink will be located in the lot across from Sanders Park at the corner of Monroe and Main streets.
The lot will be decorated with Christmas trees, ice skaters and snowmen all made by local chainsaw carvers. Kriebel said there will also be a coffee truck on-site.
Ice skating and the Christmas Village will remain in downtown beginning on Saturday through December 12. The hours of operation are as follows: both Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. After Saturday, there will be a $5 charge per person for 30 minutes of ice skating.
Masks will be required while waiting in line and while on the ice skating rink and hand sanitizer will be provided. Kriebel said everyone working the event will be required to wear a mask and gloves, as well. Skates will also be sanitized after each use.
