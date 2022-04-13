Corbin resident among student leaders at University of Kentucky Student Philanthropy Board  

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky senior Rachel Wagers understood the importance of giving back as early as fifth grade when she and ten of her friends started their own philanthropy group and volunteered at an elementary school and the Lexington Hope Center, among other places. The importance of volunteer work was modeled for her at home by her parents who she says always put an emphasis on helping others. She says that this way of life has been ingrained in everything she does. It comes as no surprise that Wagers plays an active leadership role in the UK Student Philanthropy Board, a student run organization that is all about spreading the joy of giving back.
Wagers, a senior, serves as executive director of the Student Philanthropy Board. Wagers, along with four other student leaders, comprise the Board which represents students of diverse interests and backgrounds. Many lead other student organizations and head their own non-profits as they embrace charitable giving and volunteerism as a way of life.
The Center for Student Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement is located in The Bill Gatton Student Center. Andrew Palmer, director in UK's Office of Annual Giving, serves as advisor for the Student Philanthropy Board. As advisor, Palmer serves as a mentor and helps connect members to other staff members on campus and leaders in the community who work in philanthropy. He says that the space, which is fully devoted to teaching and engaging students at a college campus on the value of philanthropy, is among the first of its kind in the United States.
"The Student Philanthropy Board was formed in 2018 when the Office of Philanthropy saw an opportunity to help students learn about and engage in philanthropy," Palmer said. "Our hope is that by providing this opportunity, students see the value and impact of philanthropy in their community and at their alma mater, and then as alumni they decide to live philanthropic lives, positively impacting their communities and the causes that they are passionate about."
Wagers says that the Student Philanthropy Board has grown tremendously this past year.
"The Board has been working hard to spread the mission of UK Philanthropy and the importance of philanthropy on and off campus. This year, the Board has started hosting fundraising workshops for registered student organizations to learn about fundraising tactics. We also held an event for National Philanthropy Day in the fall of 2021 where a panel of local philanthropists told students about their experiences in the field of philanthropy. We make sure our members are involved with events throughout the year and feel included in meetings and committees. There are many opportunities for leadership and professional growth."
In April, the Student Philanthropy Board will host the first Phillies Awards to recognize student organizations and individuals for their work in philanthropy during the 2021-2022 school year.
Molly Sullivan, director of public relations for student philanthropy, and Cameron Kennedy, director of fundraising, say that being part of UK's Student Philanthropy Board has given them the opportunity to gain experience from some of Lexington's best role models and leaders in the philanthropic community.
"Having mentors to show you how to successfully reach out to donors and obtain gifts for your organization is truly priceless," Sullivan said. "You can't learn about philanthropy by just reading about it, philanthropy is something that takes hands-on experience and you have to be willing to constantly learn. Philanthropy work requires a great amount of commitment and heart."
Kennedy adds that one of the goals of Student Philanthropy Board is to share their stories and messages in hopes of inspiring others across campus.
"I joined the Student Philanthropy Board my freshman year because I wanted to give back to the community and get campus excited about philanthropy," he said. "I have really enjoyed the work we have been able to do specifically providing services and opportunities to help students and student organizations in their philanthropic efforts such as our fundraising workshops, DanceBlue workshop, Phillies ceremonies and other programs.
Applications for next year's Student Philanthropy Board are now being accepted. Anyone interested in joining can do so by going to the organization's Instagram account at at UKYSPB or through the BBNvolved website at getinvolved@uky.edu.
Members of UK's Student Philanthropy Board include:
Rachel Wagers, Executive, Lexington, KY
Briley Chambers, Director of Membership, Benton, KY
Alyssa Hargis, Director of Campus Events, Cincinnati, OH
Cameron Kennedy, Director of Fundraising, Atlanta, GA
Molly Sullivan, Director of Public Relations, Campbellsville, KY
Molly Broome - Greenfield, IN
Grace Bush - Owensboro, KY
Madi Guay - Brentwood, TN
Grace Hager - Lexington, KY
Jordan Henley - Goshen, KY
Andrew Laws - Edgewood, KY
Hallie Lindsey - Bowling Green, KY
Kate Maddox - Franklin, TN
Hannah Miller - Lagrange, KY
Ellie Mitchell - Naperville, IL
Bonnie Beth Olsen - Owensboro, KY
Kennedy Park - Goshen, KY
Kalista Smiley - Alexandria, KY
Zeanna Ward - Louisville, KY
Cadie Whitus - Corbin, KY
Eli Workman - Paducah, KY
