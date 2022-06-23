CORBIN — Corbin Recycling is temporarily shut down following issues with its main baler and is thus unable to accept any recyclables until further notice.
Recycling Director Roger Shelton said he contacted Municipal Equipment about the issue, with the latter saying they would bring the parts down and work on it themselves. While the company was supposed to receive the parts on Tuesday morning, they had yet to receive them by the end of the day, delaying the repair.
Shelton hopes to be able to have the baler up and repaired by next week, though he did warn locals that next week is the ideal timeline, and it may take longer if there are further complications and delays with repairs.
When asked what specifically was wrong with the baler, Shelton said it is leaking seals out of the valve body on top of the main hydraulic box, which requires repairmen to tear the machine down and drain all hydraulic fluid from it to be able to replace the seals.
While Corbin Recycling would like to have kept the green recycling trailers open, the decision was made to close them, with Shelton saying that they had to be shut down as they’re full of recyclable materials they have nothing to do with without a baler.
“There’s nothing we can actually do,” he said. “We can’t pull them in, we have next to no storage [in this facility] basically.”
He hoped that the shut down won’t have a major impact on the community and can be quickly fixed, and added that everyone who has come to him has been extremely understanding of the issue.
“Everyone we’ve talked to has really been considerate about it,” Shelton said. “They’ve actually taken the time to thank us and tell us we’re doing a good job and wish we were open. Most of them said they’re actually hanging on to their stuff until we open back up.”
Shelton said recycling is an important thing to the city of Corbin, saying it saves the landfill and that every item they recycle means less raw material used to benefit the community.
