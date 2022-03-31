CORBIN—Next week is National Library Week, an opportunity to highlight and recognize the essential role that libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.
National Library Week began in 1958 and is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and is observed in libraries across the country each April. It began after research showed that Americans were spending less on books and more on radios, televisions and musical instruments. Concerned that Americans were reading less, the ALA and the American Book Publishers formed a nonprofit citizens organization called the “National Book Committee” in 1954. Then, in 1958, with cooperation between ALA and the Advertising Council, the first-ever National Library Week was observed with the theme “Wake Up and Read!”
Today, all types of libraries—school, public, academic and special—participate in the annual celebration.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which hopes to promote the idea that our libraries are places to get connected through the use of technology. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, and ideas, in addition to books while also helping to connect those in communities with each other.
“It’s important for us to observe National Library Week because it highlights the role that public libraries play in the community they’re situated in,” said Corbin Public Library Director Hannah Greer.
The Corbin Public Library will be celebrating National Library Week all week long with special activities planned between April 4 through 8. Monday will be “Monday Matinee” and will include an "Encanto" sing-along. Tuesday will be “National Library Workers’ Day,” Wednesday will be “Wellness Wednesday,” Thursday will be “Themed Thursday” and Friday will be known as “Friday FUNday.”
The full details of what each day’s activities will include will be released next week, the day before each event and will be posted to the Corbin Public Library’s Facebook page.
This Saturday, the library will also be hosting a Story Walk Kick-Off which will begin at the Corbin Public Library at 11 a.m. with a craft for children ages 5 to 11 years old and will be followed by the library’s first journey along the story walk path.
For more information, call the library at 606-528-6366.
