The Corbin Public Library hosted an "Encanto" singalong to kick off National Library Week on Monday. Around 25 kids of all ages showed up for the singalong on Monday afternoon in the library's community room where they had the opportunity to watch, sing along to some of their favorite songs from the Disney movie "Encanto," and enjoy popcorn and drinks, as well as some coloring. Today (Tuesday) is National Library Workers Day and Corbin Public Library Director Hannah Greer is encouraging community members to send a shout out to their favorite library workers using the hashtag #ThankALibrarian or coming by and telling them in person. On Wednesday, the library will be continuing National Library Week with "Wellness Wednesday" and will be giving out kits to kids and adults that come by the library filled with information that showcases the community and importance of mental health. Thursday will be Themed Thursday and Friday will be Friday FUNday. Check out the Corbin Public Library's Facebook page for more information on each day's events for National Library Week. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

