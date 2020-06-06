CORBIN -- After months of being closed, the Corbin Public Library now has a time frame of when they are expecting to reopen.
While the safety of their staff and patrons is top priority, Corbin Public Library Director Donna Chadwell is looking forward to opening the doors and serving the community members once again. During the closure the library has been offering limited curbside services.
Chadwell said she hopes to have all safety guidelines met by and aims to open the library back to the public by June 15. The initial date offered by the state for libraries to open was June 8. Chadwell said most aren't opening until after that date and she doesn't feel comfortable doing so either.
Patrons can expect some changes when they visit the library.
Thanks to Grace Health the library will have six touchless hand sanitizing stations across the facility for patrons to use.
"We will place them by the doors and strategically through the building," said Chadwell. "I would love to have these all the time."
Another change to the facility will be the completion of the new addition which features multiple conference rooms, a kitchen and internet cafe. Chadwell said it has been really hard to know the library has all these new gathering spots and can't have guests in to take advantage of them.
Chadwell is still in the process of coming up with the best location for the computers. Currently the way they are set up on the floor they aren't six feet apart.
"As big as this building is, we still have challenges," added Chadwell who is considering using some of the new addition for a computer lab.
The library is also waiting on plexiglass to arrive.
One popular summer program that is well attended at the library each year also has a new look.
The library is offering a virtual summer reading program to keep readers healthy. To get more information, visit the summer reading 2020 Facebook group and view the videos Monday - Friday at 10 a.m. or find the videos anytime at www.corbinkylibrary.org. Most of the activities on the videos use materials found around home, but the library will have kits available on Mondays each week.
