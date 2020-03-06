On Wednesday, students at Corbin Primary participated in a percussion discussion with a hands-on music education experience. Corbin High School Band Director James Cornn collaborated with Knox Promise School Coordinator Missy Scent to organize the event. Primary students interacted with high school students to get a better understanding of what percussion is. These events are helpful because it’s important for children to become excited about music at a young grade level, said organizers. Scent said she is always looking for unique activities to support and encourage the arts. | Photos by Angela Turner

