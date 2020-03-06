Read Across America Week kicked off Monday, celebrating the birthday of Dr. Seuss. Students and staff at Corbin Primary have been celebrating daily with spirit themed events. Wacky Wednesday brought out the most colorful and unique outfits. Students have spent time participating in various activities, watching movies and of course reading Dr. Seuss books to honor the week. Jennifer Faulkner, Mason Vanzuiden, Ella Hammons and Anna Jo Sams gathered for a group photo. Jonas Scent and Avery Poore put down their books to smile for the camera. | Photos by Angela Turner
Corbin Primary students celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday as part of Read Across America Week
- By Angela Turner Staff Writer
