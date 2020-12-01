Corbin post office could relocate in the coming years

CORBIN — The Corbin post office could have a new home in the coming years, as the United State Postal Service (USPS) no longer considers its current home located at 301 Roy Kidd Avenue cost effective.
“The Postal Service is facing the most critical period in its history,” reads a letter from the USPS to Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus that will be posted in Corbin’s post office Tuesday. “Despite significant cost reductions, the Postal Service continues to experience a net loss as mail volume continues to decline because of increased electronic communication.”
The letter goes on to say that because USPS is a self-supporting government establishment that receives no tax dollars for its operating expenses, the Postal Service must rely on the sale of postage, products and services to generate revenue.
“In the face of unsustainable deficits, the Postal Service must seek ways to cut costs, increase revenue and use its physical facilities as efficiently as possible,” states the letter.
According to a USPS press release, the proposed move could see Corbin’s post office move to a 16,000-17,000 square-foot building with approximately 88 parking spaces within the city limits.
The Times-Tribune reached out to USPS and was told by a representative that the current building that houses Corbin’s post office is 16,284 square feet.
The representative said the upgrade would be what they consider a one-for-one, and that the current post office was old and no longer cost effective. The USPS also leases the parking lot located behind the current post office.
The press release does not specifically name any potential sites or buildings for Corbin’s new home at this time, but does say the new facility will maintain the same level of service.
“If the reestablishment is approved, Postal retail services will remain in the community at a different physical location within the same geographical ZIP Code area,” reads the press release. “There will be no changes to mail delivery, customers’ addresses or Post Office Boxes as a result of this reestablishment,” it continues, noting that retail services will continue at the current site until a new facility is established.
When asked when Corbin residents could expect a new post office, the USPS representative said that it could take a couple of years or more.
The process could take even longer as the USPS has to first find a suitable property to move the post office to and then to purchase that property. Following that, they have to bid out contractors to either construct or renovate the building, and then the construction process itself has to be completed.
As for now, the USPS is currently soliciting feedback from community members regarding the potential move.
Typically a community-type forum would take place where a USPS representative would discuss plans with the community and receive feedback there. However, because of COVID-19 concerns, the USPS is sending out postcards to Corbin mail recipients with the following address for them to send their comments to. That address is P.O. Box 27497 Greensboro, North Carolina 27498-1103.
If you are sending your comments to the USPS, be sure to include the line “Attn: Corbin, KY - Main Office Relocation” on your envelope.
The USPS will accept these letters and comments from the public for the next 30 days. Following that 30-day period, it will then consider the comments and concerns it received from the public and will make a final decision to proceed with, modify, or cancel its proposal.
