After several doses of thunderstorms and rain the over the past week, a handful of residents took full advantage of Monday’s sunshine with a visit to Corbin’s public pool. A summer feeding program crew with the Corbin school district was also present offering free sack lunches to all children 18 and younger. From now until Labor Day, the pool is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. However, because of swimming classes being offered over the next couple of weeks, the pool’s public hours Monday-Friday will be 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. until June 28. Saturday and Sunday hours will remain unaffected. Cost for admittance is $3 per person, while children age 5 years and younger get in for free. Thursdays are the pool’s dollar days with the price of admittance only costing $1. The pool is located on Barbourville Street in downtown Corbin next to the McBurney Recreational Center. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

