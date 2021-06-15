After several doses of thunderstorms and rain the over the past week, a handful of residents took full advantage of Monday’s sunshine with a visit to Corbin’s public pool. A summer feeding program crew with the Corbin school district was also present offering free sack lunches to all children 18 and younger. From now until Labor Day, the pool is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. However, because of swimming classes being offered over the next couple of weeks, the pool’s public hours Monday-Friday will be 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. until June 28. Saturday and Sunday hours will remain unaffected. Cost for admittance is $3 per person, while children age 5 years and younger get in for free. Thursdays are the pool’s dollar days with the price of admittance only costing $1. The pool is located on Barbourville Street in downtown Corbin next to the McBurney Recreational Center. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
featured
Corbin pool open for summer
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Timothy Seth Bryant Pennington was born on January 30, 1988 in Corbin, Ky. He departed this life on June 3, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior, whom he accepted as a young boy at his church, West Corbin Baptist. Seth was assured of his salvation and knew where he would spend his eternity. S…
Most Popular
Articles
- THE WAY IT IS: Can Whitley County win baseball state crown? You better believe it
- DREAM SEASON CONTINUES: Whitley baseball advances to quarterfinal play with win over Raceland
- Woman reported missing found dead in creek Wednesday
- Case involving shooting death of Corbin man heading to grand jury
- RUNNING DOWN A DREAM: Whitley County ready to make a run at baseball state championship
- Whitley's Caden Petrey earns First-Team All-State honors; Corbin's Cameron Combs named Honorable Mention All-State
- Wyatt named as Main Street Manager in Williamsburg; Summer block parties begin Friday
- Keavy home destroyed in fire Thursday night
- Pardoned man now facing federal charges remains in custody after objection to court's ruling
- New state laws go into effect June 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.