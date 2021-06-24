Corbin Police Major Maiden retiring after over 20 years

CORBIN - After 21 years serving the City of Corbin as a member of the Corbin Police Department, Major David Maiden is retiring.
On Monday, the Corbin City Commission approved Maiden’s retirement after a letter addressed to Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick was read aloud. In his letter, Major Maiden said he would like to express his sincere gratitude to God, his family, and the City of Corbin.
“I’ve been so fortunate to serve the city where I was born,” wrote Maiden. “When I reflect on the past 21 years working for the Corbin Police Department, many memories come to mind, some exciting, some tragic, and some hilarious. But through them all, I’ve been honored to work alongside so many great people working for the City of Corbin.”
City Commissioner Seth Reeves said accepting Maiden’s retirement was one of the harder motions to pass.
“I’ve known him since I was probably in high school from basketball games. He’s probably pulled me over a couple of times,” Reeves said drawing a laugh from those in attendance during Monday’s meeting. “But he’s a great police officer. He’s going to be missed and will be hard to replace.”
“Major David Maiden is a man of high character with strong morals, strong work ethic, and is the ultimate professional,” Chief Hedrick told the Times-Tribune. “He is what a police officer should be. He is a true asset to this department and city that will truly be missed,” he continued. “It has been an honor to work alongside him. I wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”
Major Maiden’s retirement will go into effect August 1.
The commission also approved the resignation letter of James Ridener, Corbin’s chief dispatcher. In a letter written by Ridener, he states he has enjoyed his employment with the City of Corbin and the memories he has with his fellow co-workers.
Later in Monday’s meeting, Chief Hedrick said that in addition to Ridener’s resignation letter, he also had to submit an additional resignation letter from the city’s dispatch center. As a result, he asked the commission to approve the advertisement of two dispatcher positions. The dispatcher center currently has four full-time dispatchers and one seasonal employee.
“We need to get some people in those seats, it’s really tough on them,” noted Hedrick.
Hedrick informed the commission that the search for new police officers had been narrowed down to two applicants. Hedrick said both would undergo their psychological and drug testing on July 6.
“They seem to be two really good candidates,” he said.
The two applicants will help fill the void left by Major Maiden retiring and the recent resignation of Officer Shannon Jones effective April 30.
Chief Hedrick also provided the commission on an update concerning a grant that would see a behavioral health specialist included amongst the police department’s ranks. Hedrick said he had spoken with the Whitley County Health Department and was informed they had started taking applications for the position.
The addition of a behavioral health specialist is being provided through a pilot program funded by a Whitley County STAR (Standing Together for Appalachian Resilience) grant. Whitley County Health Director Marcy Rein previously told the commission the grant came as a result of the prevalent opioid use within the local area.
When presenting the idea to the commission in January, Rein said a goal of the project was to reduce the repeated cycle of entering and exiting the judicial system many local drug users and those with mental health issues find themselves in, and to help divert some of the burden local police officers have to face while on the job.
Back in January, Hedrick said that depending on the situation, one or two officers can sometimes spend half their shift dealing with a situation involving a person with mental health issues.
“But having someone in-house, that cuts that time almost in half,” Hedrick said when the proposal was first introduced to the commission. “We can get the advice and direction from this in-house person on what we need to do.”
While Chief Hedrick spoke with the commission Monday, Mayor Suzie Razmus used the opportunity to remind the public of the city’s firework ordnance.
“Firework season is upon us,” she said, noting that the ordinance only permits fireworks to be shot between July 2-6 during the summer months. “So people need hold on to those fireworks that they’re buying and only do them in the designated time periods,” she added.
