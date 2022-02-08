Corbin police, fire departments to compete in chili cook-off

CORBIN—Competition between the Corbin Fire Department and Corbin Police Department is heating up as they prepare for Thursday’s Chili Cook-Off, a fundraiser event benefitting the Carnegie Center of Corbin.
On Thursday evening, the Corbin Police Department will be competing against the Corbin Fire Department for bragging rights and the Corbin Police & Fire Chili Cook-Off trophy all while raising money for the nonprofit organization. Corbin Police Department’s Detective Robbie Hodge and Sergeant Bill Rose and Corbin Fire Department’s Lt. Mike Neal and Firefighter Daryl Thompson will be competing in Thursday’s competition, as they bring their best chili recipes.
Carnegie Center of Corbin board member Maggy Monhollen said that in looking for ways to raise funds for the restoration of the Carnegie Center, she came up with the idea to host a chili cook-off and supper.
“It’s supposed to be fun,” she said. “It’s the battle between police and fire.”
The event, sponsored by Kroger, will be held in the Depot on Main’s event room where community members can come in and taste test each department’s chili from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and cast their vote for best chili.
“People are going to sample two different chilis and vote for their favorite chili, not knowing which department made which, and then we’re going to award a trophy,” Monhollen said.
Admission will be $10 at the door and all proceeds from Thursday’s event will go to the Carnegie Center of Corbin. Those in attendance will get a bowl of chili with all the fixings and a drink while enjoying some community fellowship.
