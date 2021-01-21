CORBIN — The Corbin Police Department will soon add a behavioral health specialist to its ranks thanks to a grant procured by the Whitley County Health Department.
During the Corbin City Commission’s special-called meeting Tuesday evening, the commission approved a motion agreeing to proceed with a grant that embeds a behavioral health specialist in the Corbin Police Department.
Prior to the commission’s vote, Whitley County Health Department Director Marcy Rein presented the pilot program funded by the Whitley County STAR (Standing Together for Appalachian Resilience) grant and called the grant a response to the prevalent opioid use in the local area.
Rein said a goal of the project was to reduce the repeated cycle of entering and exiting the judicial system many local drug users and those with mental health issues find themselves in. By doing so, Rein said she hoped the program would help divert some of the burden local police officers have to face while on the job.
Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick has spoken with a few members of his department and said they were in support of the program.
“Like Marcy said, a lot of the calls that we go to, it is something that maybe a social worker, someone with behavioral health education, needs to be on that scene,” said Hedrick. “But we’re the only people that people know to call, so it’s us and we’re handling those.”
Hedrick said that depending on the situation, one or two officers can sometimes spend half their shifts dealing with a situation involving a person with mental health issues.
“But having someone in-house, that cuts that time almost in half,” noted Hedrick. “We can get the advice and direction from this in-house person on what we need to do.”
“This is really to supplement the police department and provide them with opportunities for training, both informal and formal, as well as a place to go for consultation,” Rein said.
Another goal of the program is to create a response team that can follow up on non-fatal overdoses and ensure that the individual and their families have the resources needed to get them into recovery.
“They have incredible success in getting people to engage with recovery,” Rein said on other similar response teams established across the country. “They do that response directly face to face with people within about three days of their overdose. About 85 percent of them will engage in recovery activity.”
The project will see the health department contract the mental health specialist from a healthcare agency that provides behavioral health services, and that the individual would not be a city employee or an employee of the health department.
The grant is set to run through September 2021, but because of COVID, Rein said the health department did have the opportunity to extend the grant’s life cycle and that she hoped to get at least a full year out of the program. The grant will cover the entire expense of the program, including the salary and any equipment needed by the mental health specialist or the response team.
When asked how the program might sustain itself once grant funding runs out, Rein said part of the program would be exploring billing options for the behavioral health clinician and their services.
“If they can bill for their services, if they can bill for assessments and follow up with patients that they interact with, then that potentially would help sustain that program long term,” she explained.
Commissioner Trent Knuckles voiced his support of the program stating communities ask a lot of their local police departments.
“They’re dealing with people who are on their worst days,” he said, noting how the program could provide resources to the police department and help the policing in the Corbin community. “We could have better outcomes, I think, in our community if we had this.”
“You look at these numbers and they’re really terrifying,” Mayor Suzie Razmus said reading aloud figures from a packet provided by Rein during her presentation.
According to the packet, the drug overdose mortality rate in Whitley County is 62.1 percent per 100,000 residents. The rate for the entire country is 27.1 percent per 100,000 residents.
“We’ve got a real problem here,” Razmus added. “Anything we can do to help our people get beyond, like Trent said, the worst days of their lives, we want to be able to try and do that for them.”
