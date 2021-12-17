The Corbin Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop event returned to Corbin Walmart on Wednesday evening. Children of all ages got to pick out new shoes, outfits and toys just before Christmas. The Grinch and Captain America were also onsite during the event to take photos with kids. Last year's event had to be canceled due to the pandemic, making this year's event even more special for area children. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
featured
Corbin Police Dept. hosts Shop with a Cop on Wednesday
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Tornadoes, storms strike US; Kentucky gov fears dozens dead
- Shepherds want to focus on family environment with new restaurant Bree's on Main
- BUZZER BEATER: Williamsburg stuns Harlan County, Steely's basket at the buzzer gives his team 74-72 OT win
- THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Dear 270...
- Man dies in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash on US 25 in southern Laurel County
- Whitley Co. Jailer Lawson withdraws from jailer race
- Man given historic sentence for drug trafficking charges
- McQueen given 'hero's welcome' in return home after nearly 4-month hospital stay
- LETTER TO EDITOR: Longstanding AA Nibroc group needs new location for meeting
- Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Area 8 First Team list
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.