The Corbin Police Department's annual Shop with a Cop event returned to Corbin Walmart on Wednesday evening. Children of all ages got to pick out new shoes, outfits and toys just before Christmas. The Grinch and Captain America were also onsite during the event to take photos with kids. Last year's event had to be canceled due to the pandemic, making this year's event even more special for area children. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

