CORBIN - “It turned a day that could have been a total disaster into a great experience,” Jeff Sigman wrote in a letter addressed to the City of Corbin and the Corbin Police Department.
During the Corbin City Commission meeting Monday, Mayor Suzie Razmus read aloud the letter Sigman penned after receiving help from some of Corbin’s finest.
“I had the misfortune of breaking down Sunday night at the first Corbin exit going north on [interstate] 75,” Sigman wrote in his letter.
Sigman said he called AAA and had his vehicle towed to Jackson Auto Repair. He said the driver delivered his vehicle, but said the driver of the tow truck missed a sign on the business’ door saying it would be closed during the week of August 16 and slid his keys under the door.
“This morning (Monday) I arrived at the business, saw the sign and my keys in the middle of their floor,” Sigman shared. “Being from out of town and not sure what to do since I couldn’t contact anyone for the business, I remembered seeing the police department on Google maps just a few blocks away.”
Sigman then walked to the police department looking for help. He says he was then assisted by a person working the front desk who “went above and beyond” in trying to find him help. Sigman eventually left his information with the person working behind the desk, who he said he was sorry that he never got her name, and was told that Corbin officer was at the business.
Sigman then walked back over to Jackson Auto Repair where he says Officer Will Stewart was waiting for him. Stewart was able to get in touch with the business and said someone was on their way to help Sigman. He gave Sigman his information and told him to call him if someone doesn’t show.
“They showed up and I was able to get the van to Powers Auto for repair,” wrote Sigman.
“This is the kind of caring that makes a department great and a city so wonderful,” he continued. “Thank you to Chief Hedrick for creating a culture of whatever it takes to make this a wonderful experience. I apologize for not getting the young lady’s name that helped me.”
“It’s always nice to get letters commending our city’s first responders,” said Mayor Razmus. “We are very proud of their dedication and service to our community.”
