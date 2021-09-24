Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick announced four promotions within the police department during Monday evening’s Corbin City Commission meeting. Lieutenant Coy Wilson was promoted to to the rank of major, while Corporal Wade Mitchell was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Officer Brad Prewitt, who was not present during the meeting, was promoted from patrolman to corporal. Sergeant Jim Miller, who was also absent Monday, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Hedrick said each of the officers showed great leadership skills, work ethic and professionalism both on and off duty. The city commission also approved hiring Chris Brown and Jarrett Carr as full-time police officers during Monday’s meeting. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Corbin Police Department promotes 4, hires 2
