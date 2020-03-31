Corbin Pediatrics thankful for recent donations

CORBIN — Staff from Corbin Pediatric Associates P.S.C. say they are thankful after the practice received numerous donations from local businesses, organizations and community members.
“It relieves a burden and reminds us that we are part of this community,” explained Dr. Christina Butler of Corbin Pediatrics. “We always want people to remember that we are a part of this community and that we want to help this community.”
Butler says Corbin Pediatrics has received two donations of surgical masks from Corbin Family Dentistry and Petrey and Newcomb Orthodontics. The practice has also received donations from as far away as another state, she says.
“I had a random doctor in Illinois send me some of the N-95 [masks]. Laurel County Chamber of Commerce, they brought 80 N-95s to us on Monday as well.”
The staff also received masks to wear over their surgical masks and N-95s courtesy of a former employee, Tammy Prewitt.
“She surprised most of the office,” Butler said on Prewitt’s donations last week. “She sent me a message just on Monday actually, and said she had a lot of pediatric material and wanted to know if she could make us some masks that we could put over of course the medical grade masks.”
Butler says Prewitt donated around 20-30 masks decorated in pediatric decorations like children’s cartoon characters and fun designs. While the masks donated by Prewitt might not be as effective as preventing the spread of disease like the N-95s, they were created to help children feel more comfortable and at ease when being examined by staff.
Butler says that the CDC recommends health care professionals wear the N-95s, but says because of the pandemic, she’s seen where others have had to make do with what they’ve got.
“Unfortunately, the nation is very low on those in some areas,” she explained. “So, they have accepted now in some instances, to use just a regular surgical mask if you have nothing else and that’s something a lot of people are stuck doing.”
According to Butler, the CDC recommends not reusing the N-95 masks under normal circumstances, but says she has seen where the CDC and other states have loosened their regulations.
“You’re technically not supposed to reuse the N-95s or the surgical masks in truth, but as of right now there is some recommendations out by the CDC and by different states where they are being overrun by the disease, that this is what you can use, and this is how you can reuse those,” she said.
Butler says for now, thanks to the donations, that Corbin Pediatrics have the number of masks they need, as well as gloves. However, she says staff are running low on gowns.
Corbin Pediatrics, like a lot of places, have had to make adjustments to their business hours and how they operate. Currently, the practice is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Butler says Corbin Pediatrics has had to suspend its evening and Saturday clinics. To help compensate, staff are conducting telemedicine and car consultations.
“We’ve seen multiple patients in the car," Butler said. “We’ve also had to completely separate sick and well child, where we have completely separate entrance, exit, staff, rooms, hallways and equipment.”
Butler told the Times-Tribune that she and the entire staff would like to thank the community for their support and donations.
“It shows me how much they care about us too as people,” she said. “Not just the people who are caring for them, but as humans. We have to help each other as neighbors again and again. It shows us how much they consider us their neighbor, their friend, their family.”
