The Corbin Police Department's 5-0 5K saw 50 participants take on the 3.1 mile course through Corbin Saturday morning to the benefit of the Shop with a Cop program. The Shop With a Cop program helps provide Christmas for underprivileged children in the community. Logan Brock, 17, won the race with a time of 19 minutes and 16 seconds. The overall female winner was Samantha Hurst (pictured with trophy) with a time of 24:17. This was the fourth year for the run after 2020's race was cancelled due to COVID.
Group pictured, Walmart employees helped with the race and Walmart also donated water, donuts, bananas and door prizes. | Photos by Erin Cox
