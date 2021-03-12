CORBIN -- Corbin was selected as one of 12 communities that would be receiving funding from the Recreational Trails Program but chose to opt out of the grant.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced his selection of 12 projects totaling $692,058 to receive funding from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), all of which will be used to upgrade parks and recreational spaces across the state.
"Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important in our communities and enhance the quality of life for Kentuckians by providing safe, green spaces to exercise and spend time with loved ones," said Gov. Beshear. "Additionally, as we work to make Kentucky a world-class tourist destination, some of these improvements will attract tourism dollars that will help strengthen our economy to build the better Kentucky we've always imagined."
Corbin was awarded $38,000 from the Recreational Trails Program for the completion of a walking trail around the Corbin Civic Center football and soccer fields on Gordon Hill, however, Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams said that the city chose to refuse the grant, as the awarded amount would only cover a portion of the project, which totaled at $97,000.
RTP is a competitive, federal program aimed at improving communities and enhancing quality of life by providing assistance for easement acquisitions, trailhead facility upgrades and recreational trail development and maintenance.
To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must still undergo an environmental review and receive clearance from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and approval by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
Communities selected for funding included Carroll County, Franklin County, Garrard County, Harlan County, Hart County, Henderson County, Martin County, Perry County, Shelby County, Madisonville, Morganfield and Corbin.
Sams said the city would be applying for the grant again in the 2021 RTP cycle for the construction of the trail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.