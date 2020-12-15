CORBIN — After months of planning, renovations of Corbin’s Miller Park are set to officially begin later this week.
On Monday afternoon, Corbin City officials broke ground at the park shortly after dozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment were hauled in.
Earlier that morning, the city commission approved the second reading of an ordinance financing the renovation project.
The $2.4 million restoration project will be done by Corbin’s Stream Restoration Specialists. Last month, Derek Phillips with Deco Architects, the architectural firm partnering with the city and overseeing the project, presented the commission with the three lowest bidders for the project. Stream Restoration was the lowest bid, but the commission asked the Phillips meet with contracting company to iron out further details.
One of those details was the inclusion of a basketball court, which Phillips said was not included in Stream Restoration’s original bid. On Monday morning, City Manager Marlon Sams confirmed that the basketball court was included.
The renovation will also see a half mile concrete walking track, pickleball courts, batting cages, a pitcher's cage, outdoor exercise equipment and more. The park’s two softball fields will be converted to two 200-foot fields and one 225-foot field. The disc golf course will not be affected by any of the changes.
Dylan Brock with Stream Restoration told The Times-Tribune that although initial projections called for the renovation to be completed in six months, the winter and early spring weather could delay it by a little bit. Brock did add, however, that he and his team would begin work as early as later this week.
Subcontracting work for the project will be done by Southeast Contracting of Corbin which will handle the project’s concrete. JMK Electric Co. out of Grayson is subcontracted to do the project’s electrical work, while Stream Restorations will handle the earthwork portion of the project.
The commission first heard Deco Architect’s preliminary plans for the park in February of this year. It approved the architectural firm’s final plans in September.
Miller Park is named after former Corbin mayor, city commissioner, and recreation director Nelson Eddie “Amos” Miller. Among the many services and improvements he provided the city of Corbin, Miller was actually responsible for the procurement of the land and water grants used to build the park.
Miller passed away in January of this year at the age of 78.
"The best thing about this project is it's not just ball fields, there's something here for everyone," City Commissioner Trent Knuckles said back in September. "I knew Amos Miller really well and that's who [this park] is named after, and I know that that was something important to him.”
