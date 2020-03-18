Corbin Odyssey of the Mind teams shine at regions

Editor's note: This story was written prior to school closings for the coronavirus, but we still wanted the team to get recognition. As most events are being canceled and the University of the Cumberlands has announced online classes for the rest of the semester, this event might not happen.
CORBIN — The Corbin Independent School District’s Odyssey of the Mind teams fared well at regions and were preparing for state before coronavirus concerns.
Students from Corbin recently participated in the East Central Regional Odyssey of the Mind Tournament at Shelby County High School in Shelbyville.
Corbin High School Odyssey of the Mind Coordinator Jimmy Cornn said seven teams in the district competed: two elementary, three middle school and two high school teams. The elementary school is coached by Kayla Chadwell and Jonathan Wyatt, the middle school by Shawn Siler and Camille Smith and the high school Ann Hail.
Five of those teams placed in the top three and will go on to state play which was set for March 28 at the University of the Cumberlands, prior to closings due to the coronavirus.
This year Corbin had more teams participate than ever before.
“We’ve had some good growth this year.” said Cornn. “That is the most we’ve ever had advance on to state.”
Cornn went on to say that having multiple teams at every school is a big deal this year. Corbin’s number of teams is on par in comparison to other established districts according to Cornn.
For those that may not be familiar, Odyssey of the Mind is an international creative problem-solving program that engages students in their learning by allowing their knowledge and ideas to come to life in an exciting, productive environment. Participants build self-confidence, develop life skills, create new friendships, and are able to recognize and explore their true potential.
According to Cornn, every year Odyssey publishes five problems that focus on a different intelligence. Over the course of several weeks or months, students put together an eight-minute skit that solves the problem. The day of the tournament students also get tasked with a spontaneous skit to perform. Cornn said the spontaneous portion is worth 100 points of the 350 total.
“Spontaneous kind of checks to see if kids are developing the skills they need to think on the spot and be flexible,” added Cornn.
That being said, Cornn doesn’t believe there is another program out there that develops kids with the skills they need for a 21st century world like Odyssey does.
“In addition to solving these problems that have different intelligence focuses for kids to develop skills, they also do it on a budget,” Cornn said. “Every problem has a set budget and they have to provide receipts and a cost form.”
The budget teaches students how to be flexible, resourceful and the importance of teamwork.
Cornn expects a couple of Corbin’s teams to go to world finals. Corbin has had representation at world finals for the past eight or so years. Parents and community members can watch the eight-minute skits on the 28th.
Corbin sophomores Sierra Carter, Kinady Isaacs and Katrina Risner are looking forward to the state performance.
Carter and Isaacs are in their first year with Odyssey and are having a great time but say they are nervous for state.
Risner said her team is revising their script a little but they feel pretty confident.
The sophomores have already learned some life skills from Odyssey including communication skills, a growth in their creative skills and sewing. All three said the program helps them think quickly on their feet.
If you want to know about Kentucky Odyssey of the Mind, go to www.kyootm.com or find them on social media @kentuckyootm.
