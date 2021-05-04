On Friday, Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus signed a proclamation proclaiming the week of May 2-8 as May Day week in the City of Corbin. Mayor Razmus was joined by members of Corbin's Ossoli Club, who coordinate the fund raising event. This year will mark the 78th May Day Festival and the second one held virtually as a result of the pandemic. However, a parade of the queens and their courts is still scheduled to take place in downtown Corbin on May 8. | Photo by Jarrod Mills
Corbin observing May Day Week
