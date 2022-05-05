Corbin observing May Day Week

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus signed a proclamation designating the week of May 1-8 as May Day Week in the city of Corbin. Members of the Ossoli Club joined Mayor Razmus for the signing. The Ossoli Club of Corbin is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs Kentucky. The 79th annual presentation of the May Day Festival will be Friday at 7 p.m. at the Corbin Arena. | Photo contributed

