CORBIN—The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility and Corbin Fire Department will be engaging in a little friendly competition, while also encouraging community members to take part in this worthy cause.
Karlie Troutman, business development/marketing director with the Heritage, said the nursing home staff was looking to something together to help others out for the Christmas season.
“We just kind of wanted to do something for Christmas and we were thinking about gloves,” Troutman said. “I know that a lot of the kids will go to school and be cold while waiting for the bus and things like that and so, we sat down and were thinking about what we could do, so we thought a glove drive.”
Troutman said she contacted Oak Grove Elementary School about donating the gloves they collected for their students and/or staff, to which they were eager to accept.
But Troutman said this wasn’t just any charity drive, the Heritage decided to challenge the Corbin Fire Department to a friendly competition to see who could collect the most gloves and the fire department happily accepted the challenge.
Both locations, the Heritage and the Corbin Fire Department, will be competing to see who can collect the most gloves. Troutman said all sizes of new, unused winter gloves are being accepted at both locations.
All gloves collected from this glove drive will be donated to Oak Grove Elementary School and given away to children that may need them.
The competition has already started and will run through Thursday, December 16.
Anyone wishing to donate may drop their glove donations off at the location of their choice. The Heritage is located at 192 Bacon Creek Road in Corbin and the Corbin Fire Department is located at 805 South Main Street in downtown Corbin, beside City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.