Corbin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents and staff, along with Cumberland Valley District Long Term Care Ombudsman Arlene Gibson participated in a balloon release in observance of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations (UN) launched the first World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on June 15, 2006 in an effort to unite communities around the world in raising awareness about elder abuse. An estimated 5 million, or 1 in 10, older Americans experience elder abuse, neglect or financial exploitation. Working together we can build the essential social supports that prevent abuse and keep everyone be safer as we age. | Photos contributed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.