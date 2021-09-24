Corbin native Zac Hart releasing EP on Oct. 1

CORBIN—22-year-old Zac Hart is releasing his debut Nashville studio project on Friday, October 1, to all streaming platforms. And to make the occasion more celebratory, it’s being released on the one-year anniversary of Hart’s move to Music City.
The Corbin-native spent the past year recording and perfecting what would be the final track list of his six-song EP. Tapping into personal experience and stretching himself as an artist and writer, Hart’s sound is truly one that sets him apart from many emerging country-acts.
“This project has been about many things for me. Having been pursuing this life in music that I’ve always wanted since I was 10 years old, I never imagined that the past few years would be the biggest uphill battle, full of obstacles and disappointments. In both my music career and personal life, I watched the things I had planned for myself become more obstacles and more disappointments," Hart says in the liner notes of his new EP, Pieces.
“There were times I walked into rooms thinking that this could be the moment that changes my life forever. The things that were lined up for me years prior to coming to Nashville fell through and didn’t exist only months later. I could’ve let that defeat me, but it fueled me to finally stand up and say that I know who I am, and I’m going to keep learning more from here.”
Hart claims that there are people in Nashville who will either try and play is safe with you as an artist or worse, make you into something you’re not. But if you’re lucky, you find the team that believes in what you do and will let you be the artist you are meant to be. And this is the sound Hart is meant to have.
Recorded at House of Sterling in Nashville and with the production help of Lexington-native, Grant Anderson, Hart feels that he has laid a strong foundation for the career and music that is ahead of him, combining shinny electronic production with live steel, banjo, and acoustic guitars.
Hart also credits Nashville-writer Anthony Smith, writer of hits like “Run” by George Strait and “Chrome” by Trace Adkins, for pushing him to think outside the box and stretch the limits of songwriting. Two songs from Hart’s EP, “He Won’t” and “Rearview” were both co-written with Smith.
“We aren’t trying to do something that’s been done a thousand times, but we do want there to be some familiarity and tradition in it," Hart said. "I love pop music and I love borrowing from other genres of music in my own, but I came up with a great respect for real country music. My performance education system revolved around traditional country music. I think we merge the two well and we’ve made a truly unique sound that I feel is my own. As creators, we just crave to do something different.”
Hart has already performed as an opener for the likes of Lee Brice, John Michael Montgomery, Travis Tritt and more, as well as made his national television debut performing in New York City on Katie Couric’s CMA Awards Special. Already a veteran stage performer, it’s no surprise that this hometown boy is taking the next big steps in his career.
Hart is proving that he is not only an artist whose inevitable rise on his musical journey will attract the eyes and ears of country fans and beyond, but he is also a songwriter with a lot to say. From songs of heartbreak to eventual realizations of “the best is yet to come,” a southern boy with a natural pop-sensibility, Hart’s story is only in its first chapter.
Since April alone, Hart has released two singles to all streaming services and to select Kentucky and Nashville radio stations, 2 music videos, been featured in some of Spotify’s top Country Music Editorial playlists including Fresh Finds, Young Nashville, and Radar Country, and has also been a regular-stay in the country home-section of iTunes.
You can hear Hart’s full EP, everywhere, on October 1. Hart is playing shows every week and will make his hometown stop on October 9 at the Icehouse in Corbin at 9 p.m.
