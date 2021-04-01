Corbin native Zac Hart debuting new single Friday

When 22-year-old southeastern Kentucky native Zac Hart set out to finally write and record his debut country music EP in 2017, he had no idea that the three-year journey of musical self-discovery would ultimately land him in Nashville working with some of his songwriting heroes, preparing to release what he claims is “the sound Zac Hart is meant to have.”
In 2017, Hart began work on his project with singer-songwriter, Anthony Smith (the writer of hits such as “Run” by George Strait and “Chrome” by Trace Atkins.) Along with Nashville producer, Bobby Terry, work was underway on what would become Hart's debut EP. Eventually bringing on Lexington-native, Grant Anderson, Hart’s entire project is nearing completion with a late summer 2021 release date.
The debut single from the album "Fix a Broken Heart" will be released at midnight Friday, April 2 on all streaming platforms.
Hart has already performed as an opener for the likes of Lee Brice, John Michael Montgomery, Travis Tritt and more, as well as made his national television debut performing in New York City on Katie Couric’s CMA Awards Special in 2013. Already a veteran stage performer, this hometown boy is taking the next big steps in his career.
Hart is proving that he is not only an artist whose inevitable rise on his musical journey will attract the eyes and ears of country fans and beyond, but he is also a songwriter with a lot to say. From songs of heartbreak to eventual realizations of “the best is yet to come,” a southern boy with an L.A. vibe, Hart's story is only in its first chapter
With the traditionalism and vocal inflections of Vince Gill-esque caliber, and the energy and edge of a Keith Urban style vocal performance, Hart has already proven that his first Nashville single is just one small offering of what is to come.
