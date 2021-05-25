CORBIN — Corbin native Skyler Hill will be making his very first performance in his hometown on Saturday, May 29, as he performs with his band Ivy Rye.
The 27-year-old drummer and producer started his musical career as a middle schooler when he joined his school’s marching band. Though his family all played guitar, Hill wanted to do something different and learned how to play the drums instead.
“I eventually kind of strayed away from the single drum, marching style and moved into the kit percussion and started playing on a drum set—Nirvana songs and things like that,” he said. “The endorphin rush is really great, it’s a great workout. I feel like drums are the heartbeat of the song and without a steady drummer, your band sounds off and it doesn’t have a solid feel to it.”
In 2017, Hill said a friend of his told him of some people in Lexington looking to start their own band and 72 hours later, Hill was playing music with people he’d only just met.
Hill would make the drive from London to Lexington twice a week to practice with his band until he finally made the decision to move up to Lexington to become more serious about his music.
Since then, Ivy Rye has played countless shows and even won the 2020 Lexington Music Awards Song of the Year with their single “Life Is Good.”
“That one was such a natural song to write just because we had all had the same chord progression in our head, it just came down to how we conveyed it with each other,” Hill said.
Hill said winning Song of the Year was a huge accomplishment for his band.
“Over the years, I’ve come to know a lot of the people in town and figure out what makes them tick and why they love music and see how hard they try,” he said. “I really respect that and the vote for that is mostly crowd vote and then other bands who are in the category or other categories, they vote for you, so it was the community who got us into consideration but it was the other bands who helped us win, which was really cool to see because I respect so many of the other musicians here in town and there’s so many good bands. I was proud that they respected us enough to vote us as having the best song of 2019.”
Now, Hill will be performing with his band in his hometown of Corbin for the very first time, as Ivy Rye is set to perform at Austin City Saloon this Saturday.
“I’ve actually not been able to play in front of any of my family members because I have family from Indiana and family from southern Kentucky and they hardly ever get a chance to travel,” he said. “A lot of my really good friends are from that area, so I think it’ll be a really good thing to show them what I’ve been up to.”
Hill encourages others to follow their dreams because you never know where they will get you.
“You never know who you’re going to meet,” he said. “All it takes is branching out and meeting new people, and you’ll be surprised where those connections lead you.”
