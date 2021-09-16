CORBIN—Corbin native Matthew Smitley will be using his hometown as the backdrop for his upcoming short film.
Smitley, who studied film at Asbury University, will be filming scenes for his newest short film, “The Arbors,” all over Corbin this weekend.
Smitley, who remembers going to the old movie theater in Corbin when he was younger, said he has always been interested in movies and the film industry but never knew where that interest would take him. At Asbury University, Smitley had the opportunity to meet producers and attend film festivals that helped him find his own filmmaking niche. For the last three and a half years, he has been making films “more seriously” but this upcoming project will be his biggest yet, Smitley said.
“This is kind of, for me, a big first professional step, you know,” he said. “There’s other people’s money involved, a lot of other people involved. So, I’m not really focused on the outcome. I think everybody involved just wants to be really present in the moment and not focusing on the outcome.”
The film, “The Arbors,” written and directed by Smitley, takes place on the final bus ride of the school year, as Walker meets a troubled kid named Noah, who he ends up connecting with in the most unexpected of ways and getting themselves into some trouble.
Smitley wrote the film in April and has been working on the production of the film ever since, now bringing him back to his hometown for filming.
Smitley, with the help of Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen and the blessing of Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, put out a casting call for extras for the film, looking for kids ranging from 10 to 18 years old. Smitley said he has since filled all the spots, with approximately 50 extras from the surrounding area expected to be a part of the filming this weekend.
These extras will be used as background for the film, as students on the bus that will travel all over Corbin as they shoot different scenes.
Smitley said this will be a good opportunity for anyone interested in the film industry to get a close-up look at the behind-the-scenes of it all.
“I think it’s a good first little step,” he said. “There’s no better way, at least at first, than just observing.”
Smitley said it will also be a good way to make some of those necessary connections in the film industry, as producers from all over the state, as well as the head of the Kentucky Film Commission, may even make an appearance. Executive producer Debbie Vandermuelen out of Los Angeles, who has had projects earn recognition at some renowned festivals like Cannes, Sundance and Toronto, will also be in attendance this weekend.
There will also be actors and crew members from all over the country at this weekend’s filming.
As it gets closer and closer, Smitley said he never imagined he would be shooting his own film in his hometown but is looking forward to bringing this opportunity to Corbin.
“I’ve been thinking about it a little bit, just like the whole situation—I didn’t think I would be coming back to Corbin for something like this,” he said. “I guess it hasn’t hit me yet. I’m still very much in the zone.”
As post-production can be unpredictable, Smitley admitted he isn’t sure yet when the short film will be ready for viewing but said that once complete, “The Arbors” will be submitted in lots of film festivals, with hopes of some day showing the film in his hometown for a special viewing.
